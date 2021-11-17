I Come From Two Indias: Vir Das issues clarification on the VIDEO after severe backlash

Actor and comedian Vir Das recently performed at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington. Post the show, Vir took time on stage to record a video titled ‘I come from two Indias’ where he mentioned several juxtapositions of different aspects of India for which he received severe backlash online. In the six-minute video, Vir Das talks about some of the most topical issues in India, from its battle against Covid-19, rape cases, the crackdown against comedians to the farmers' protests.

A snippet from the video that is going viral on social media has Vir Das saying, “I come from an India where we worship women during the day and gang-rape them during the night”. Several people took to Twitter and called out Vir Das for ‘insulting India’. Following the criticism against the video, Vir took to social media and issued clarification. Vir wrote, “The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India's that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret. The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great.”

Take a look:

You come from an India, @VirDas, where you make a living by insulting your own nation!!



You come from an India, that allows your disgusting, derogative nonsense to pass off as freedom of speech!!



You come from an India, that has tolerated your slander for way to long!!#Shame pic.twitter.com/YGRfDqQknj — Priti Gandhi - (@MrsGandhi) November 16, 2021

This is Comedy?? Vir Das at Kennedy Center USA : "I come from an India where we worship Women in the morning & G@ng г@ре them at night" He might possibly be doing that BUT What gives him right to generalise & label India like that?? #VirDas pic.twitter.com/RwRIaGVe0I — Rosy (@rose_k01) November 16, 2021

Vir Das asked his followers to be "fooled by edited snippets". "People cheer for India with hope, not hate. People clap for India with respect, not malice. You cannot sell tickets, earn applause, or represent a great people with negativity, only with pride. I take pride in my country, and I carry that pride across the world," he said.

