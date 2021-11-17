I Come From Two Indias: Vir Das issues clarification on the VIDEO after severe backlash

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 17, 2021 03:23 AM IST  |  1.4K
   
I Come From Two Indias: Vir Das issues clarification on the VIDEO after severe backlash
I Come From Two Indias: Vir Das issues clarification on the VIDEO after severe backlash
Advertisement

Actor and comedian Vir Das recently performed at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington. Post the show, Vir took time on stage to record a video titled ‘I come from two Indias’ where he mentioned several juxtapositions of different aspects of India for which he received severe backlash online. In the six-minute video, Vir Das talks about some of the most topical issues in India, from its battle against Covid-19, rape cases, the crackdown against comedians to the farmers' protests. 

A snippet from the video that is going viral on social media has Vir Das saying, “I come from an India where we worship women during the day and gang-rape them during the night”. Several people took to Twitter and called out Vir Das for ‘insulting India’. Following the criticism against the video, Vir took to social media and issued clarification. Vir wrote, “The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India's that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret. The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great.”

Take a look:

Vir Das asked his followers to be "fooled by edited snippets". "People cheer for India with hope, not hate. People clap for India with respect, not malice. You cannot sell tickets, earn applause, or represent a great people with negativity, only with pride. I take pride in my country, and I carry that pride across the world," he said.

Also Read| Celeb designer Saisha Shinde calls out ‘PROGRESSIVE’ comedian Vir Das’ transphobic joke: Says it shook my core

Advertisement
Credits: Twitter

Comments
User Avatar