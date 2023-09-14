'I continue to have a...': Kiran Rao credits Aamir Khan's support for Laapataa Ladies; opens up about divorce

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood. The two met on the sets of Lagaan where Rao was working as an assistant director and eventually tied the knot in 2005. They announced their divorce in the year, 2021. Recently, for the first time, she opened up about her divorce and past relationships.

Kiran Rao talks about Aamir Khan

In an interview with Film Companion, Rao talked about how she was able to direct Laapataa Ladies with Aamir Khan's support. She said, “He’s been such a great support. We wouldn’t have this film without it, because he found the script, and he offered it to me to direct, which was incredibly fortuitous for me”. Additionally, Rao also disclosed about their divorce saying, “A lot of the issues we’ve tackled (in the film), in some way, we’ve all experienced. I’ve been very fortunate because all my relationships have never had trauma. I’ve had very loving relationships in my life, and continue to have them."

Furthermore, Rao gave an insight into their relationship post-divorce with the PK actor. She said, “I continue to have a wonderful relationship with my producer and ex-husband. I continue to be supported by both my family and Aamir’s, so I feel that it’s all possible, and this film wants to convey that, and not make you throw out the baby with the bathwater." She stated that she tries to show in the film how one can find freedom in a marriage that is "within socially-normative relationships".

Kiran Rao takes a dig at recent hit films

In the same interview, Rao talks to Sneha Menon Desai about the films with regressive messaging that are making money at the box office. She said that it "hurts" to witness such things when "you had the opportunity to push the needle in some direction and you didn’t. Those are the things that sometimes bother me. Having said that, every filmmaker has their goals.”

Meanwhile, Laapataa Ladies is helmed by Kiran Rao and stars Nitanshi Goel, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan. It had its world premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

