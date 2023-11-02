'I could be around you all day': Masaba Gupta gets romantic birthday wish from hubby Satyadeep Misra

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta turned 34 on November 2, and birthday wishes have been pouring in from all around. Her husband, Satyadeep Misra, also sent her a heartfelt birthday wish in the form of a video on Instagram, featuring candid moments of Masaba. Her reaction to the video is truly special and worth watching.

Satyadeep Misra shares sweet montage for Masaba Gupta's 34th birthday

To mark Masaba Gupta's birthday, her spouse, actor Satyadeep Misra, took to Instagram to share a heartwarming montage. It showcases candid snapshots of Masaba, including some delightful, carefree moments. In one video, Satyadeep plays a playful prank on the fashion designer, feigning a selfie while secretly capturing her genuine reaction, leading to some fun-filled moments. Another clip captures Satyadeep casually recording the fashion designer during a phone conversation, providing an intimate glimpse into their daily life. Their dog, Latoo, also makes adorable appearances in a few frames. The montage also includes a cherished photograph of Masaba with her father, the legendary cricketer Viv Richards.

In his heartfelt birthday message, Satyadeep expresses his deep affection: "I could be around you all day, every day and still want more!! Coz 24x7 just ain't enough... Happy happy birthday, baby @masabagupta... Love youuu." In response, Masaba humorously remarks, "Baby these photos where I look homeless 99/100 times."

Take a look:

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra got married in January 2023

Masaba and Satyadeep Misra exchanged their vows in January 2023, and their wedding was graced by the presence of close family members. Notable attendees included her mother, Neena Gupta, her father, cricket legend Vivian Richards, and her step-father, Vivek Mehra. To commemorate this special occasion, Masaba shared a heartwarming family portrait that beautifully blended members from both sides of their families, symbolizing the unity and love surrounding their marriage.

About Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta is the daughter of the acclaimed veteran actress Neena Gupta and the legendary cricketer Viv Richards. She is well-known for her contributions to entertainment, having featured in the Prime Video anthology Modern Love and Netflix's series Masaba Masaba. In addition to her career in the entertainment industry, Masaba is a renowned fashion designer and is the founder and proprietor of the design label House Of Masaba.

