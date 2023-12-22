‘I could tap onto my dark side’; Vicky Kaushal recalls locking himself in house for 5 days for Raman Raghav 2.0

Vicky Kaushal is an actor who had his fair share of struggles before he finally headlined movies and shared screen space with acclaimed Bollywood stars. But his hard work didn’t stop after backing big movies. The actor once revealed doing a tough exercise to feel his dark character in the movie Raman Raghav 2.0.

Vicky Kaushal isolated himself for five days to prep for Raman Raghav 2.0

Back in 2016, Vicky Kaushal was part of the psychological thriller film Raman Raghav 2.0 directed by Anurag Kashyap. In it, he played the role of ACP Raghavan ‘Raghav’ Singh Umbi. In an earlier interview with ETimes, the actor revealed staying in a house for five days to tap into the emotion of his character.

Agreeing that he did that exercise, the Sanju actor said, “I am not saying that this exercise makes you understand the character or you learn acting. As an actor, if you want to explore something new inside you, you need to do something different that you don't do in your regular life. You need to think in a different way,” he shared adding that as an actor he must think like the character and believe in his mindset. It’s only then that he will be able to portray it better.

Talking about his role in the movie, the Masaan star shared, “This character is so messed up in his life that if I were sitting at home living a normal, secure life, I wouldn't have thought like him. For that, I had to isolate myself so that I could tap into my dark side. So, I locked myself in a house for five days.”

Vicky Kaushal ate ready-to-eat food while prepping for Raman Raghav 2.0

In the same interview, the Dunki actor recalled living without a TV, mobile phone, music, Wi-Fi and newspaper. He explained, “There were walls but the curtains were closed. The lights were purposely switched off and whatever light was there, it was just the natural light during the day. Aap kitna hi sologe, kitna hi ek jagah baith loge, ya sair kar loge utne se area mein! (How long can you sleep, or sit in one place, or move around in a small room?)”

The actor further added that he only had two pages of the script with him which he had to perform in the audition. He would just keep on reading them. “Mujhe khana banana nahi aata. Microwave tha uss ghar mein aur mere pass ready-to-eat packets the, unhi ko garam kar kar ke kha leta tha. (I don't know how to cook. There was a microwave in the house and I had ready-to-eat food packets which I survived on),” he divulged.

Did you know Vicky Kaushal lived in a Mumbai chawl?

During the candid chat, the Uri actor went down memory lane and spoke about his childhood. He told the publication that he was born in a 10x10 chawl in Malad in Mumbai. His dad, Sham Kaushal, was a stuntman at that time. While he was an industry kid, he didn’t have an inclination toward movies or becoming an actor.

Talking about it, the actor shared that he was just a regular kid who was interested in studying, playing cricket, and watching movies. “I was active on stage since childhood. I was just another child lost in the crowd. There was no thought of becoming an actor. I did not have any inclination towards cinema. The atmosphere at home was not filmy and we would never discuss anything related to films,” Vicky concluded.

