'I couldn't bear it': Sutapa Sikdar recalls 'heartbreaking' moment when her son Babil Khan joined films

Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar tied the knot in 1995 and have two sons, Babil and Ayan. Babil made his acting debut in the Netflix film Qala, released on December 1, 2022. The late actor shared a special bond with his wife, Sutapa Sikdar. They weren’t just a typical married couple; Sutapa described their relationship as more of a like-minded partnership, where they discussed scripts and every scene together. She also revealed that it was “heartbreaking” for her when her son joined films.

Sutapa Sikdar reveals it was ‘heartbreaking’ for her when Babil Khan joined films

Irrfan Khan’s elder son, Babil Khan, has taken after his father and entered the world of cinema. He had a role in the 2022 film Qala, where he portrayed the character of Jagan Batwal. During a recent interview with Mid-day, Sutapa recalled the first day when Irrfan’s team arrived to get Babil ready for his shoot.

The same team came, and the makeup artists were at their home, applying makeup to Babil while he was wearing the same clothes. It brought back memories, and it was emotionally overwhelming for her. “It was nostalgic, it was heartbreaking, I couldn’t bear it,” Sutapa added.

Sutapa Sikdar opens up on her relationship with late actor Irrfan Khan

Sutapa Sikdar also opened up on her bond with her late husband-actor Irrfan Khan. She revealed that they talked about everything. Their relationship wasn’t exactly a traditional marriage, but “it was more of a meeting of minds, a partnership,” and they were “more like friends.” They started as friends and stayed that way throughout.

She further revealed that it made her uneasy when everyone in Bollywood called her bhabhiji (sister-in-law) because she didn’t see herself just as the actor’s spouse. She said, “I had a very uncomfortable feeling because, in Bollywood, everyone calls all actors’ wives bhabhi ji because I was not that so-called ‘Bhabhi ji,’ and I never imagined it in my head.”

Sutapa also mentioned that they would “discuss every script” and every scene together. If he was watching a scene, he would call her to watch it with him. They spent a lot of time watching movies together. They didn’t go to restaurants; instead, they “went to the jungles and watched films,” which was their preferred way of spending time.

