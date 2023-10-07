‘I couldn’t do anything about it…’ Shefali Shah recalls facing harassment at young age

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to harassment



Bollywood actress Shefali Shah has never missed an opportunity to stun the audience with her spectacular acting skills. Be it playing Alia Bhatt’s mother in Darlings or donning the character of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in Delhi Crime Season 2, Shah has left no stone unturned to flaunt her acting skills in front of the viewers. While she is experiencing a soaring career, recently, the actress opened up about facing harassment at a young age.

Shefali Shah opens up on facing harassment

During a recent discussion with News18, Shefali Shah highlighted the issue of street harassment and opened up about facing the same at a very young age. She also noted how she felt scared and that nobody stood up for her.

“I remember when I was really young, and in the market, coming back from school, I faced it. And I couldn’t do anything about it. I was too young and I was just scared and no one stood up. I mean, it was crowded, but that’s not a justification but I guess almost all women have somewhere dealt with it,” Shah told the news portal.

Digging into the work front of Shefali Shah

Bollywood actress Shefali Shah is needless to say, an impeccable actor, and due to the same, she has managed to curate a huge fan base for herself over the years. From Dil Dhadakne Do and Darlings to her most noteworthy performance of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the second season of Delhi Crime, Shah has always garnered a lot of love and appreciation. Notably, her flawless acting in the show also led to her bagging a nomination at the International Emmy Awards for Best Performance by an Actress category recently.



Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

