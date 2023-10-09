'I did Bigg Boss for an...': Shakti Kapoor reveals reason behind participating in Salman Khan-hosted show

Shakti Kapoor has been acting in the Indian film industry for several decades. In his long career, he has been a part of all kinds of films across a variety of genres. He also had a brief stint on television when he participated in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss during the fifth season. In a recent interview, he spoke about why he did it.

Shakti Kapoor on why he did Bigg Boss

During an interaction at the Timeout with Ankit podcast, Shakti Kapoor spoke about his time when he did the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 5 back in 2011. He revealed the reason for doing it and said: "I did Bigg Boss for an experience." He said that he didn't do well inside the house because he 'couldn’t fight or shout' like other contestants.

During the same conversation, the Andaz Apna Apna actor revealed that he kept a photo of his family on his bedside and he would hear them calling him out everything he did something wrong. “Unki awaaz aati thi… chapped padhti thi (I could feel them scolding me),” he added. Kapoor recalled that it was 'good experience' for him and dismissed the claim that it was scripted by saying, “Not at all.” He added:

About Bigg Boss

The fifth season of Bigg Boss was hosted by both Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. Initially, Kapoor was the only male contestant in a house full of women. Later, several participants came in through wild card entries. The fifth season was won by Juhi Parmar.

Bigg Boss is an Indian adaptation of the Dutch reality show Big Brother and it started out in 2006 and was hosted by Arshad Warsi. The subsequent seasons were hosted by Shilpa Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan. Salman Khan started hosting it in 2010 and has served as its host ever since. It's 17th season is slated to premiere on October 15 this year. It's tagline reads: “Dil, dimaag aur dum ka hoga ye game but ye game nahi hoga sabke liye same to same (This is a game of the heart, mind and strength, but it would not be the same for everyone)."

