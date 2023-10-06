'I didn’t cater...': Richa Chadha REVEALS why she was rejected for Anurag Kashyap's Dev D

Richa Chadha could have started her Bollywood career with Anurag Kashyap's movie Dev D if she had passed the audition for the role of Chanda, which eventually went to Kalki Koechlin. In a recent interview, Richa shared that she auditioned for the role under the direction of Vasan Bala, who was an Assistant Director on Anurag Kashyap's Dev D, but she was turned down because she didn't make eye contact with the camera.

Richa Chadha opens up on her audition for Dev D

During a conversation with Cyrus Broacha on his podcast Cyrus Says, Richa Chadha explained that even though the people working on the film, Dev D appreciated her acting, they didn't think she was a suitable choice for the character of Chanda. She said, “The feedback that I got from the team, and not from Bala because he basically pushed for me, was that you are a brilliant actor, but because I had come from theatre, I didn’t cater to the camera. If the shot was here, I was looking there.”

Richa further recalled someone making an “off-hand remark”. She said, “Someone from his team told, and it was an off-hand remark, ‘You don’t know how to pose for the camera, you don’t know about the camera, why don’t you do a pageant?

Richa Chadha on the reason behind getting rejected for the film

According to Richa, she performed well in the audition. However, the primary reason she believes she didn't get the role was that she resembled Mahie Gill, who played the character of Paro in Dev D. She said, “They probably didn’t take me because the other girl in the film was Mahie Gill, who is a North Indian Punjabi girl, and they wanted someone very visually different from her.”

Richa Chadha reacts to Fukrey 3’s success

Richa Chadha recently visited the Siddhivinayak Temple, speaking about the same and Fukrey 3’s success, Richa mentioned, “I am truly overwhelmed by the response that Fukrey 3 has received from the audience. Portraying Bholi Punjaban has been a challenging yet rewarding experience, and I am grateful to the viewers for embracing this character and the film with such enthusiasm. Visiting Siddhivinayak Temple is a way for me to express my gratitude and seek blessings for everyone who has been a part of this incredible journey. This is a team effort. I truly believe in that. No one can achieve greatness alone. We should always thank god for the blessings bestowed on us and not always make demands because I feel very very grateful to have received multiple blessings, not just with this film but with my life in general.”

Fukrey 3 is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film was released in theaters on 28 September 2023.

