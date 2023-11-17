'I didn't touch a drop of alcohol': Abhishek Bachchan opens up about playing an alcoholic in Ghoomer

The R Balki-directed film Ghoomer, starring Abhishek Bachchan, hit theaters on August 18 and received widespread critical acclaim. Abhishek takes on the role of Coach Paddy, mentoring Saiyami Kher, who portrays Anina. The storyline revolves around Anina's character, who faces the challenge of losing her right arm, prompting Paddy to rigorously train her as a left-arm spinner. Abhishek recently discussed his portrayal of an alcoholic character in the movie without actually consuming any alcohol himself in a chat with Times Of India.

Abhishek Bachchan discusses the intricacies of his character and the challenges encountered in portraying the role

In a recent interview, Abhishek Bachchan discussed the complexity and challenges of his role as Paddy Sir in the movie Ghoomer. He said, "If I have to push me to choose that one thing— I think it would have to be the alcohol. I mean, I didn't touch a drop of alcohol throughout the making of it. So, a lot of actors I've heard like to sometimes drink and do drunk scenes because it just helps with the realism of it. But it was very clear that I didn't want to do that."

Explaining his rationale, the Dhoom 3 actor clarified that typically, an alcoholic might be most composed when under the influence of alcohol, and conversely, less in control when sober. However, for his role as Paddy, the decision was made to portray the character as being most in control and lucid while drunk. The aim was to present the unconventional idea that the character's normal state was inebriated, and his abnormal state was sobriety. "We tried to flip it, and that was, I think, a big challenge for me.", added Abhishek.

Abhishek received widespread acclaim for delivering a compelling monologue as an alcoholic in the movie. At its core, Ghoomer is a film that celebrates the triumph of the human spirit, according to the actor. He emphasizes the universality of human essence, noting that most sports films tend to be inspirational due to this shared quality. What sets Ghoomer apart is its focus on overcoming physical challenges, featuring an accomplished woman cricketer who, despite losing her arm, perseveres in honing her skills. Her dedication empowers her to proudly represent the country once again.

The movie features Shabana Azmi in a prominent role and includes a special cameo appearance by the late Bishan Singh Bedi.