'I didn't want to know her': Kareena Kapoor Khan dubs her character in The Buckingham Murders 'disturbing'

Kareena Kapoor Khan, a highly acclaimed actress in Bollywood, is recognized for her versatile roles that carry substance. Her recent venture into the world of OTT with the film Jaane Jaan, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, received accolades from both critics and audiences alike.

Currently, Kareena is gearing up for her next project, The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta. In a recent revelation, she shared insights into her character in the film, expressing her love for portraying it. However, she candidly admitted that, at a certain point, she found herself wanting to distance herself from the character.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's character in The Buckingham Murders is unhappy and grieving

During Netflix's The Actors' Roundtable 2023, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed details about her character in the upcoming movie The Buckingham Murders. She disclosed that she portrays a grieving mother in the film. The narrative unfolds as her character's child gets shot in the first scene, and she assumes the role of a detective.

Assigned to the case, her character is faced with the emotional turmoil of investigating her own child's tragedy. In the storyline, she decides to escape from her town, eventually arriving in another, where she continues to grapple with the complexities of the case.

"I think I loved playing that part because this is the first time I am playing a detective, and I am a huge crime drama fan. But somehow I just found that it was just deeply disturbing and after a point, I just felt that I don't want to know her because she is just so unhappy and so grieving. After a point, I was just like, I want to go home", the Jab We Met actress added.

Advertisement

She further revealed that the movie will initially have a theatrical release before becoming available on Netflix.

About The Buckingham Murders

The Buckingham Murders, crafted by the creative minds of Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, unfolds under the directorial prowess of Hansal Mehta. This cinematic endeavor boasts an exceptional ensemble cast featuring Kareena, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. The production is a collaborative effort involving Balaji Telefilms, TBM Films, and producers Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan – marking her debut as a producer.

ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap praises Kareena Kapoor Khan's performance in The Buckingham Murders; calls it 'best'