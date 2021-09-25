I disappeared completely for some years: Suniel Shetty opens up on completing 29 years in Bollywood

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Suniel Shetty spoke about completing 29 glorious in Bollywood. He made his debut in 1992 with Balwaan and has since played a gamut of characters in various films. Speaking about his career graph, Suniel said, “In these 29 years, I’ve seen success as well as failure. And then, 2015 onwards, I disappeared completely for some years. And despite that also, when you see the love (from fans), you realize there must be something right that you’d have done”.

Being thankful to the various fans and media, Suniel said, “People, including the media, kept me alive, and suddenly you feel you have a new lease of life. But through my ups and down, I didn’t let go of anything. I kept myself fit, relevant, active, and continued to do the kind of work I was doing,” he says, calling it a “beautiful journey” so far. Further adding to it, he said, “Everybody says, ‘I think you suck up to the media’. That’s not true at all. They’ve kept me alive. And if I don’t appreciate that, then why am I doing whatever I’m doing”.

Speaking about playing age-appropriate characters at 60, Suniel said, “hey aren’t just brilliant characters, but something that drive the whole story. I always think, yes I’m enjoying this, but is there any takeaway. I’m doing work on the web and in films that show me as 60-year-old, and doing justice to my personality.” He added by saying, “The kind of respect women get in the film industry today, the senior actors, 60 plus, are also getting path breaking roles. These kind of things work like magic.”

Also Read| KBC 13: Suniel Shetty & Jackie Shroff flex muscles, wow audiences and Amitabh Bachchan