‘I do believe in…’: Tamannaah Bhatia breaks silence on wedding rumors amid dating Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia is surely on a roll this year with back to back successful projects in her kitty. The year started with her web-series, Jee Karda which was well-received by the audience. After that, the much-hyped Lust Stories 2 released where she was paired opposite Vijay Varma. While the dating rumors of the two were already creating quite a buzz, eventually the actors made it official and fans couldn’t be any happier. Now, currently the diva is busy promoting her latest release, Aakhri Sach which is a crime thriller. Despite being occupied with so much work, fans are always intrigued to know about her love life. Recently, in an interview, Tamannaah Bhatia broke silence on her marriage plans amid dating beau, Vijay Varma.

Tamannaah Bhatia on constant scrutiny around her relationship with Vijay Varma

In an interview with News 18, Tamannaah shared that the attention on her personal life doesn’t bother her. The Aakhri Sach actress said, “People say things and sometimes it hurts as it comes from some people who know you, but in the end what matters is what you say to yourself. So, I have had a very strong demarcation in my career when it comes to my work and personal life. I have always been a straightforward person who has always spoken my mind and told the truth.”

She also stated that she would get worried about her parents’ reaction. However, the ‘beauty’ is that her parents have evolved as her. Taking this as an achievement, she believes that apart from ill-health of her close ones, nothing else can rob of her happiness.

Tamannaah Bhatia breaks silence on wedding rumors:

In the same interview, the actress also broke silence on her wedding rumors doing rounds on the internet. Rubbishing all the speculations, the actress stated that she is not in the mood to get married right now.

In addition to this, the Baahubali actress also stated that she wants to focus on her career which is going great now. She shared, “I do believe in marriage and eventually, it will happen but right now my happy place is on the sets. I am enjoying the variety of work that has been coming in and I hope it continues to stay like that.”

Bhatia is further thankful for all the six releases which came out in the past five months, that have been appreciated and liked by the audience. Talking on the same, the actress said, “I feel there is only one life and I want to do everything that I can. Being an actor is something that I have enjoyed the most. This is one thing that I wake up and love doing. It’s an amazing time and I am just trying to make the most of it.”

