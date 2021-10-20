I don’t want to work unless I love the project: Kajol on the prominence of OTT platforms in storytelling

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Kajol spoke about the relevance of OTT platforms. The actress was last in the Netflix film, Tribhanga where she played the role of Anuradha Apte. Speaking about the platform, Kajol said, “I’ve no issues with mediums and platforms. I’ve always maintained that I don’t want to work unless I love the project. That’s why I don’t do too many of them. My basic requirement is: I need to do good, quality work.” She adds, “It (web platform) has given us the ability to tell stories the way we want them to be told without having the pressure of box-office and an economic deadline to alter the storytelling.”

Kajol further mentioned that OTT platforms are more realistic. She said, “In web projects, you can speak so much more English than you normally would in films. It sometimes helps in giving a more real flavor in storytelling. That’s why when you watch English films on these platforms, they look more relatable than most of our Hindi films.” Kajol will be next seen in actor-turned-director Revathy’s upcoming film The Last Hurrah.

Previously, Kajol had spoken about venturing into TV as a reality show judge. Speaking about if she would like to give it another chance, Kajol said, “I haven’t watched a reality show for a long time now. But I’m sure that they are having great fun doing it. It opens up another opportunity for us and I think that’s great.” Kajol had recently taken to Instagram and shared some lovely pictures from her Moscow vacation.

