'I don't agree': Sonam Kapoor reveals The Zoya Factor and Blind had costume designer overload

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has not only been a spectacular actress but also a fashion inspiration to many. From experimenting with her looks to setting the bar of fashion soaring, the style diva has always caught the attention of her fans due to her perfectly laudable dressing sense. Recently, Sonam Kapoor opened up on how she prefers having only one costume designer on a film and how having multiple designers leads to a lack of “synergy”.

Sonam Kapoor discusses how she prefers having one costume designer on a film

During an interaction at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, Sonam revealed how she prefers to not have too many costume designers on sets. Stating that there is a new trend that is being followed where there is one designer for the leads and another for the background artists, she said, “there’s never a synergy between the two”. “It’s like having three DoPs and two directors on a film. These are the HODs we’re talking about. A HOD should be an HOD. There shouldn’t be five HODs on a film set. Now that might be a controversial statement (laughs),” stated the Aisha actress.

Mentioning that the “problem” persisted in her movies The Zoya Factor and Blind, Sonam said that she understands when big films have separate designers.

My dream is to do a period dramatic role, says Sonam

During the discussion, Sonam Kapoor also expressed her desire to be a part of a period drama movie mentioning that she wants to break her image of “the girl next door”. Revealing her desire, the actress said, “I have never done a period film, with jewelry and Indian clothes. I have never done a dramatic film like that.”

She further added, “I am always wearing simple salwar kameez, and I am from Chandni Chowk or a small village in Punjab, or one of those (places). So, my dream is to do a period dramatic role one day. I have never worn dramatic (costumes) and that’s why I make it on the red carpet.”

