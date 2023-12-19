‘I don’t care if my lines are showing’; Kareena Kapoor says industry focuses on how actors look

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an actress who has been associated with the Indian film industry for decades. After taking over the movie space, the actress made her OTT debut this year. In a recent chat, she shared how difficult it was to not think of how she was looking and only focus on her acting.

Kareen Kapoor Khan says she doesn’t care if her wrinkles and fine lines are showing

With Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped into the world of OTT after dominating the film industry. During The Film Companion Actors' Adda 2023, the actress shared about shooting a scene in which the camera was very close to her face and constantly moving around her.

This is when she was asked how challenging it was for her to break free of that vanity of looking good and just focusing on her acting. Responding to it, the actress said that over the last two decades, the industry has boxed her into constantly focusing on the way she looks. However, she has always tried to break away from that fact. “I want to be an actor first. This has been the case right from my first movie,” she shared.

Advertisement

The Veere Di Wedding actress further added, “I am confident about the way I look. I don’t care if my lines are showing because that is just the way I am. I am an actor. Can you look beyond that? That’s always been a challenge for me. I wanted them to look beyond that,” she said adding that right from her movie Refugee, it has always been about wanting to prove herself as an actor. “The star part of it was extremely incidental, and I have done films for that. But now it’s not about that,” she concluded.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was nervous about her OTT stint

During Netflix’s The Actors' Roundtable 2023, Kareena called her OTT experience ‘nerve-racking'.She said, “Coming on to the OTT platform, that was a little nerve-racking. I think it did change the way I was performing. It was as though I was coming onto the screen for the first time. It was like what I felt 24 years ago.”

She was nervous because according to her, TV is more personal than films. “You’re really up-close and personal rather than sitting in the cinema, munching popcorn and the screen is there. So, somehow, I feel like that altered my thought a little bit.”

ALSO READ: Jaane Jaan star Kareena Kapoor calls her OTT stint ‘nerve-racking'; says ‘That's what I felt 24 years ago’