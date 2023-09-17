‘I don’t feel I need to move…’: Deepika Padukone reveals her global ambitions are ‘being beyond a movie star’

Deepika Padukone is currently basking in the praise she has garnered for her special appearance in the action thriller movie Jawan. In the film directed by Atlee, Deepika is paired opposite lead actor Shah Rukh Khan, with whom she has shared the screen in several successful films in the past. Despite her limited screen time, her performance has been hailed as impactful and crucial to the film's narrative.

In addition to her acclaim in Bollywood, Deepika ventured into Hollywood with the 2017 movie XXX: Return of Xander Cage, co-starring Vin Diesel. However, she has not appeared in any Hollywood films since then. In a recent interview, Deepika discussed how her global ambitions extend beyond being just a movie star.

Deepika Padukone opens up on her global ambitions and journey

In a recent interview with The Week Magazine, Padukone shared insights into her global ambitions and emphasized that she didn't feel the need to relocate to another country or alter her accent to gain acceptance. She expressed, “I have global ambitions, but much of it is being beyond a movie star. There is a lot I want to do globally as an individual. I find it fascinating and strange at the same time to think that we were almost apologetic about who we are and where we came from. We have always overcompensated because of this. I don’t feel I need to move to another country or speak the way they speak in order to be accepted. Has the journey taken longer? Yes. But I sleep better knowing I am in my culture and I did it on my own terms.”

Deepika Padukone on doing Jawan because of her love for Shah Rukh Khan

Previously, at the post-release event of the movie Jawan, Deepika Padukone expressed her gratitude to the fans and disclosed that she took on the role due to her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan. She remarked, “I have no words to say except thank you so much for all the love. I really just did this for my love for Shah Rukh, and everyone knows the relationship that we share. And I didn’t anticipate for this to become so special, but I’m just proud and happy to be here and support the team.”

