'I don’t know why she...': Utkarsh Sharma reacts to Gadar 2 co-star Ameesha Patel's statement against him

The recently released Anil Sharma’s directorial; Gadar 2 broke massive records at the box office. The film saw Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprising their roles as Tara and Sakina. The film also featured their grown-up son, Charanjeet, played by Utkarsh Sharma. The young lad is also the son of director Anil Sharma who made his big Bollywood debut in the year, 2018 with Genius which was also directed by his father. As of now, Utkarsh has done two films, both directed by his father, leaving a section of people pointing fingers at him that no one else has cast him yet. In a recent interview, he reacted to such discussions and opined that people need to have a ‘broader perspective’.

Utkarsh Sharma shares his views on noise around him not being cast by other people apart from his father

Utkarsh Sharma was in a recent conversation with the Hindustan Times. Despite being appreciated in both of his movies, there has been a lot of chit-chat around him not getting work apart from his father. In response to this, the actor stated that people need to have a ‘broader perspective” on the matter. He elucidated, “Even if your father is directing you, ultimately baat aati hai paise lagaane par. (Ultimately it all comes down to investment). You may know five thousand people in this industry (because of your father), but if they are taking the risk and investing their money on you, it is not because you are the son of so-and-so person, but because they see something in you, which they believe will be profitable for them also.”

He further added that when he was launched by his father, the investors of the film got a good return on OTT. Citing an example of Gadar 2 he stated that his father was not the producer. “So there were people willing to invest and actors willing to work with me.”

Utkarsh Sharma reacts to his Gadar 2 co-star, Ameesha Patel's statement

In the same interview, the actor also addressed her Gadar 2 co-star Ameesha Patel’s statement where in an earlier interview she had stated, “I feel bad for Anil ji since he tried to push his son Utkarsh a lot in Gadar 2, but eventually, Tara and Sakina stole the limelight”.

Reacting to her statement, Utkarsh was quoted saying, “I don’t know why she would say such a thing. I have no idea because I am having no problems, and I am getting plenty of projects. As far as the limelight is concerned, I don’t know what kind of actors look for the limelight. Even if you have one scene in the film, you can leave an impact and all the actors of Gadar 2 are getting their accolades and share of work. Maybe she is being misquoted. I hope it was not her saying this (laughs).”

Utkarsh Sharma on his future work projects

On a concluding note, Utkarsh shared witnessing his own share of struggles being the first person in his family “who has chosen acting, I am working hard to get the right opportunities”. He has also claimed that he is getting offers for OTT as well as the big screen, but he is clear on sticking to the former medium.

“My focus has always been films and I came to this industry to be part of the films. Even during the lockdown, I was getting offers from OTT, but I was very determined that cinema was the magic I came for. OTT has its own brilliance, but cinema has its magic. So I may not do an OTT project anytime soon. Even if I am getting more money for an OTT project, I would go for a film.” he stated.

