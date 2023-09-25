'I don't want my...': Shahid Kapoor recalls smoking 2 packets of cigarettes a day during Kabir Singh shoot

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh was released in the year 2019. The film was a box office success. Not only did the love story of Kabir and Preeti (played by Shahid and Kiara) win over the audience, but the entire music album of the film continues to rule playlists. Shahid’s performance in the film is considered to be one of the path-breaking performances in his career. The audience was quite surprised to see him play an aggressive and possessive partner. As easy as it may sound, the actor, in a recent interview revealed that he had to take two-hour showers after the shoot.

Shahid Kapoor recalls smoking two packets of cigarettes and then having a two-hour-long shower

Shahid Kapoor has been a part of wonderful projects on the professional front. In his personal life, the Jersey actor is a complete family man, a lovable husband, and a doting father of two. In a recent interview with Film Companion, Shahid Kapoor opened up about the times he would take a shower right after the pack-up while working on Kabir Singh.

The actor mentioned being in the ‘fatherly mode’ and stated that he was particular about a few things, including smoking. He said, “I used to take a shower in my van before I got out of set. Because I used to smoke two packets of cigarettes a day! I was smelling of nicotine and I had just had my first baby so I was in that fatherly mode. And I was like, ‘I don’t want my child to even smell nicotine.”

He further added, “I actually gave up right after. I used to smoke on and off and I just stopped. So I’ve not smoked for over five-six years now. I don’t want my child to smell this on me.”

About Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh was released in the year 2019. The movie was directed by South director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and it was a Hindi remake of the Telugu film, Arjun Reddy. The film starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in key roles.

About Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor got married to Mira Kapoor in the year 2015 in an intimate ceremony in Gurgaon. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter Misha in August 2016 and were then blessed with their second child, a son, Zain, in September 2018.

Shahid Kapoor’s work front

Talking about Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming projects, the actor has a line-up of projects in the pipeline. He will be next seen in Dinesh Vijan’s yet-untitled robot rom-com, opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is slated to release this year on December 7, 2023. In addition to this, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Shahid will start shooting for Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews’ next thriller drama in the second week of October.

Furthermore, Pinkvilla had also shared exclusively with you that the actor is believed to be in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a mass action entertainer.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

