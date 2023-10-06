‘I dont want to fight’: Akshay Kumar REACTS to OMG 2 releasing on OTT with 27 CBFC edits

Akshay Kumar's movie OMG 2 came out on August 11, and it had a clash with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. The film, directed by Amit Rai, revolves around the theme of sex education, which is still considered a sensitive topic. Before the film's release, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recommended making 27 cuts to it. Even though the film's team attempted to persuade the board, they eventually had to adhere to the CBFC's editing recommendations and release the movie with numerous cuts. Akshay Kumar has now reacted to the same.

Akshay Kumar opens up on 27 edits suggestion by CBFC for OMG 2

During a recent group interaction with India Today, Akshay Kumar responded to the 27 editing recommendations made by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) before the OMG 2's release. Akshay stated, “I don't want to fight. I have no idea about the rules. I didn't get into the rulebook. If they thought it was an adult film, then... did you all feel it was an adult film? Whoever we have shown the film to, they loved it. I made it for youngsters and I'm happy it is coming on Netflix and I'm happy about it. That's it. The important thing is that people should know about it.”

Akshay Kumar on making social awareness films

Speaking about his films Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Padman, Akshay Kumar said, “When I made 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', everybody told me what kind of title this is. I was asked, ‘Are you mad? Do you want to make a film on shauchalaya? Who makes a film on a subject like toilet?’ I would like to tell you one thing, please don't discourage me by thinking what business it (my film) is going to do. Give me courage, at least this kind of film is being made and we are showing it to our children. It is time to change society.”

Speaking about Padman, he further added, “I did a film on sanitary pads at a time when nobody would dare to hold a sanitary pad in their hand, people weren't ready to touch it. I was standing with someone, I won't name them, I was the chief guest at an event. That person came to me and whispered in my ears not to give a pad to him because ‘acchha nahi lagta’, this is the kind of thinking.”

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 will be released on Netflix on October 8.

