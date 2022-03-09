I feel immensely proud: Riddhima Kapoor Sahani on dad Rishi Kapoor’s last film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’

Rishi Kapoor’s last film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ finally got a release date today. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Excel Entertainment in association with MacGuffin Pictures, the film stars late Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, both of them play the titular character, alongside Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar. The film that marks Rishi Kapoor's final screen appearance, will have an OTT premiere on March 31.

Ahead of the film’s release, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani took her social media handle and penned a heartwarming note as she watched her father’s last film. “It’s been almost two years since dad left us physically; but his charisma is still felt and his legend is still alive and will forever be. Today, as I watch the last film of my father, actor par excellence, a devoted son and brother, a doting husband and the most wonderful dad in the universe; I feel immensely proud of being his daughter! Paresh ji thank you for completing the movie. The family will always be indebted for your kind gesture,” shared Riddhima.

Take a look:

To note, the film will see two actors – Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal - play one character in a film that revolves around a story of self-realization and discovery. It follows the life of a recently retired man who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a riotous women’s kitty circle.

Earlier today, Excel's Farhan Akhtar took to social media to share the film's posters and wrote, "Aa rahe hai Sharmaji, humare life me lagane tadka #SharmajiNamkeenOnPrime, World Premiere, March 31 on @PrimeVideoIN #RishiKapoor @SirPareshRawal @thisisnothitesh @excelmovies @MacguffinP."

