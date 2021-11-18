I feel for my family: Kartik Aaryan on the negativity around him post his exit from Karan Johar’s ‘Dostana 2’

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor were the lead cast in Karan Johar’s ‘Dostana 2’. Earlier this year, Dharma Productions officially announced that Kartik is not a part of the film anymore and his part will be recast. Both Kartik and Karan did not open up about the former’s exit from the film however in a recent chat with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Kartik broke his silence about the fallout. Kartik spoke candidly about the controversy surrounding the actor at the time considering several media reports were doing the round that he has been replaced from other films as well.

Speaking about the negativities surrounding him, Kartik mentioned that negative stories affected his family. Dhamaka actor said, “A lot of times you ask yourself, ‘Why is this happening?’ But more than myself, I feel for my family, because they don’t belong to this world. I belong to this industry, so I know that as long as you concentrate on your work, nothing else matters. But my family gets affected, and that’s the only thing I get worried about. Other than that, it doesn’t matter. I know that my work will always speak volumes. If I fall short on that front, I want to improve myself.”

Kartik currently has a huge lineup of films being shot and waiting to be released. His latest release ‘Dhamaka’ directed by Ram Madhvani will premiere on Netflix on 19 November. Kartik will also be seen alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. The venture is directed by Anees Bazmee.

