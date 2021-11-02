‘I feel Salman Khan is lonely’ says Mahesh Manjrekar on his issues with the actor not marrying

That one question that every Salman Khan always wants to know that who is this superstar dating and when will he tie the knot. Well, the actor seems to be unaffected by these questions and has kinda made his peace with these questions coming his way. But recently in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the director of Bhaijaan’s upcoming movie Antim: The Final Truth has revealed that Khan is ‘lonely’. Yes! You heard that right. While opening up about his relationship with the actor, Mahesh revealed quite a lot of things.

Talking to Siddharth Kannan, Mahesh Manjarekar said, “Sometimes what happens is, there are somethings that I can talk to him which normal guy can't talk. I always feel, even now I feel and tell him also, 'Salman, tu shaadi nahi karta uska issue hai mere ko (I have an issue with you not marrying).' I really want... Tomorrow I want to see Salman's son. I feel I can actually talk to him about that. Half the time he just brushes me aside but I really feel he needs someone to come back to.”

Mahesh Manjrekar continued, “Sometimes I feel there is, in that whole happy exterior he shows na, sometimes I feel he's lonely. Ek toh na usko kuch shauk nahi hai bahut (He doesn't have any desires as such). You (addressing Siddharth) must've seen where Salman stays (he lives in a flat in Mumbai) which I think is a one-bedroom flat. Half the time when I go (to his) home, he's lying on the sofa in the drawing-room. Sometimes I really feel that behind this man... itna success hai huge success... Uske peeche jo aadmi hai na wo typical middle class aadmi hai (The man behind the successful facade is a middle-class person),” Mahesh said, adding, “Sometimes I feel he needs someone to come back to because everyone who is with him, his friends, they are all very very good friends. They really love Salman Khan. But wo log wahaan se jaake (When they leave from his side), they go to someone. Whom does Salman go to? (His brothers Arbaaz and Sohail) have their own lives na.”

Salman Khan will next be seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s film Antim: The Final truth along with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

