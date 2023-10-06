'I feel so much for her...': Kajol reveals why she hasn't watched most of her mom Tanuja's movies

Kajol, who appeared in the web series The Trial, explained why she hasn't watched many of her mother Tanuja's movies. She mentioned that when she sees her mother crying in a film, it's difficult for her to remain objective and continue watching. Kajol also shared her favorite movies featuring her husband-actor Ajay Devgn.

During a recent interview with Film Companion, Kajol opened up on not having watched many of her mother Tanuja’s films. She said, “I have not watched too many of my mother’s films. Because I feel so much for her that I’m never able to separate myself from her. And when she cries on screen, I just sit and I bawl. So I have no objectivity where she’s concerned. She just makes me howl. And I think my children feel the same way about me when they see me on screen. So they can’t watch either.”

Kajol also shared that her children Nysa and Yug don't watch her movies very often. When they do, they skip through the sad scenes and playfully tease her about crying a lot in her films. She agreed with them and mentioned her strong desire to act in a comedy movie in the near future.

Kajol reveals her favorite Ajay Devgn films

Speaking about her favorite films of her husband-actor Ajay Devgn, Kajol said, “I loved him in Company. I loved him in Bhagat Singh. I loved him in Zakhm. Three awesome, awesome performances. Recently, I would say I liked him in Runway. I thought he was really, really good in Runway 34. And I think out of all his performances, these stood out.”

Kajol also mentioned that it becomes challenging for her to sit through a 2-hour or 3-hour movie. She added that she chooses not to watch films that make her too sad.

Kajol was recently seen playing the role of a lawyer in the legal drama series The Trial. Looking ahead, she has begun shooting for an OTT film titled Do Patti, which also marks Kriti Sanon's first venture as a producer and is directed by Kanika Dhillion. Additionally, she's working on a film called Sarzameen alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Her most recent movie released in theaters was the 2022 slice-of-life film Salaam Venky, directed by veteran actress Revathi.

