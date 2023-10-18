'I feel that is so important': Bhumi Pednekar reveals THIS is what she looks for in her life partner

Bhumi Pednekar who was recently seen in the film Thank You For Coming revealed what she looks for in her life partner in a recent interview. She also opened up about her role Kanika Kapoor whom she can relate to in her early life experience. Meanwhile, the actress is rumoredly dating builder Yash Kataria. The rumored couple was papped together many times.

Bhumi Pednekar reveals what she looks for in her life partner

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Bhumi Pednekar revealed what she looks for in her life partner. Revealing how her Thank You For Coming character Kanika Kapoor goes through a series of heartbreaks to find the right life partner, the actress looks for "mutual respect" in her life partner in real life.

Bhumi said, "Today, with where I am and everything that I have experienced, I literally just want mutual respect. I feel that is so important. That is the number one thing that I would go for."

The Thank You For Coming actress further added that "attraction" is also important. According to her, one would not want to be with somebody without attraction. Pednekar stressed the point that she would not compromise on mutual respect. She concluded, "Obviously, that umbrella is very big as it is respect for my work, family, friends, and the same from my side as well."

Bhumi Pednekar reveals how she can relate to her Thank You For Coming role

During the same interview, she opened up about her role Kanika Kapoor whom she can relate to in her early life experience. Pednekar said that she was bullied in school and had gone through "a series of heartbreaks." She stated, "We all are messed up. We all have done kaands (scandals)," and claimed that this is the beauty of womanhood as you grow through these experiences.

Bhumi Pednekar spotted with her rumored BF Yash Kataria after enjoying dinner date

Earlier in July this year, the Badhaai Ho actress was papped leaving a cafe in Bandra with her rumored boyfriend Yash Kataria. The actress's sister Samiksha Pednekar was also with them. Bhumi also posed for the paparazzi before getting into a car.

For the date night, Bhumi and her rumored boyfriend twinned in black as the actress donned a thigh-high slit dress and her rumored boyfriend wore a black tee and blue denim.

The rumors of them dating were first sparked when the two were spotted kissing outside Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's reception in February this year. Several reports stated that they were together throughout the evening at the reception, stated reports.

