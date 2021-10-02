I feel there has to be more to life than 'Omkara': Saif Ali Khan on Langda Tyagi being a ‘benchmark’

Saif Ali Khan portrayed the character of Langda Tyagi in Omkara, which also starred , Vivek Oberoi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bipasha Basu, and Konkona Sen Sharma amongst others. In a recent chat with PTI, Saif spoke about Langda Tyagi being a benchmark performance. He said, “I think somewhere 'Omkara' has set a benchmark early on in my career. I don't think you can do more and be totally different. So I'm very happy with that benchmark and very proud of that movie, but I constantly feel there has to be more to life than 'Omkara'.”

Saif further said, “For some of my other films, very often people have written that 'this is his best performance to date'. So that's great that they've said that. So as long as that keeps happening, it's good." Further speaking about the award functions in India, Saif said, “A lot of award functions in India are extensions of TV channels. I think every major award function has a different channel. They try to get as many actors as possible to then say, give this guy best villain, give this guy best comedian and give this guy best actor”.

Saif further mentioned, “So it kind of loses credibility, but it suits the actors most of the time. They are happy to get an award and be part of the system. But the real winner is the TV channel. So they make a TV show out of it and we are all junior artists attending, performing, doing this and doing that."

