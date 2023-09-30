'I feel very scared on his sets...': Fukrey 3's Richa Chadha on experience working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Richa Chadha, the Bollywood actress, is gearing up to make her comeback on the big screen in the role of the formidable character Bholi Punjaban in the much-awaited Fukrey 3. Earlier this year, Netflix India revealed the first look of the web series Heeramandi, helmed by renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The teaser introduced the cast, including Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Sehgal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sonakshi Sinha. Recently, Richa Chadha revealed that she appreciates collaborating with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali because he is incredibly “relentless” in bringing his creative vision into reality on the screen.

Richa Chadha on working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

During a recent interaction with PTI, Richa Chadha spoke about working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. He said, “I’ve worked with him in Ram-Leela. We have had a ten year gap but we picked up from where we left. I love working with him because he is relentless. When you work with him, even your toe is important. I feel very scared on his sets because you can’t do anything half-heartedly.”

He further added, “From body language to hair, all of these things are important to him. He is very perfect in terms of aesthetics. So, you can’t miss out on these things.”

Richa Chadha shares her experience working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Heeramandi

Richa Chadha starrer, upcoming Netflix series delves into the cultural world of Heeramandi, a vibrant area, by narrating the tales of courtesans and their patrons within the turbulent context of India's fight for independence in the 1940s. Richa Chadha described her experience of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the series as "difficult". She said, “You are told to wear a 30 kg lehenga, take four rounds and on the beat just pause, and a drop of tear should fall from your left eye because the light is coming from that side. It is a meditation level of concentration. For me, it was very difficult to do, especially in a commercial space.”

Richa Chadha starrer Fukrey 3 released on 28 September, this year.

