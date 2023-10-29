'I felt like I had agency in what I was doing': Priyanka Chopra opens up on how Fashion changed her career

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon who is winning hearts with her acting skills both in Bollywood and Hollywood. The actress who previously described the 2008 film Fashion as a “career-defining” moment in her acting career, opened up on how the movie changed the trajectory of her career in a podcast. Notably, Fashion also got her a National Film Award for Best Actress.

Priyanka Chopra opens up on how Fashion changed her career

In an earlier conversation with Dax Shepherd on the Armchair Expert podcast, Priyanka Chopra said that she made Fashion as a collaboration with director Madhur Bhandarkar and shared that this film changed how she worked. “For the first time, I felt like I had agency in what I was doing and that really changed how I worked after that,” she said.

Revisiting this time in her life, she realized that it was imperative for her to take control of her career and choose such roles because otherwise, she would be forgotten in the male-dominated Hindi film industry. The actress said that she took on a film on her shoulders which turned out to be career-defining for her and also shared that they worked on that script for six months.

In another conversation with YouTuber Prajakta Koli, Priyanka shared that people told her that heroines choose films like these when they want a National Award or at the end of their careers. She recalled, “Everyone told me that I wouldn’t get another job if this film fails” but she decided to do the film anyway.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai. She graced the opening night of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival on October 27 as the chairperson. The actress looked presentable in a white gown with a flowing cape.

The star-studded event also witnessed the attendance of celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and others. The prestigious festival is scheduled till November 5.

