‘I felt like...’: Varun Dhawan is all praise for Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee’s actioner Jawan; shares his review

Jawan, the mass actioner that marked Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's second outing in 2023, has already emerged as a massive box office success. The project marked the Hindi cinema debut of renowned Tamil filmmaker, Atlee. Along with the millions of Shah Rukh Khan fans and film fanatics across the globe, Jawan has also impressed the film industry members. Recently, popular star Varun Dhawan finally watched the King Khan starrer, and dropped his review of the film on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Varun Dhawan is all praise for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

The Bhediya actor, who finally watched the mass actioner, stated that Shah Rukh Khan delivered as both an actor and a superstar in Atlee's debut Bollywood project. He further heaped praise on the movie with a special post. "#Jawan is blockbuster stuff. @iamsrk delivers as an actor and superstar. So much fun I felt Like a kid in a candy store. Each moment was beautifully executed by @Atlee_dir... Anna kya baat hain sirr super stuff," reads Varun Dhawan X (formerly Twitter) post.

Have a look at Varun Dhawan's post, below:

Varun Dhawan's collaboration with Jawan director Atlee

The popular star is set to team up with Jawan director Atlee for his 18th outing in Bollywood, which started rolling recently. The project, which has been tentatively titled VD 18, is touted to be a mass action movie. National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is reportedly played the female lead opposite Varun Dhawan in the untitled project, which is expected to have its grand launch, very soon.

About Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan appeared in a double role as Captain Vikram Rathore, a former Indian army commando, and his son, Azad Rathore IPS, the Jailer of a women's prison, in Jawan. South cinema's lady superstar Nayanthara made her Bollywood debut with the project and played the role of Narmada Rai, the Force One chief. Vijay Sethupathi appeared as lead antagonist Kaalie Gaekwad in the film, which features popular Bollywood star Deepika Padukone in a special appearance as Aishwarya Rathore, the wife of Vikram and mother of Azad.

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newswrap, Sep 12: Sanya Malhotra on possibility of Jawan 2 to Ayushmann Khurrana celebrating Dream Girl 2 box office success with fans