‘I felt that was...’: Parineeti Chopra recalls being asked if she spoke English after doing ‘small-town’ role

Parineeti Chopra is an actress who has done all kinds of movies be it a romantic comedy like Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, a mystery thriller like The Girl on the Train, a biographical film titled Saina, or an action film like Code Name: Tiranga. However, in a recent interview, the actress said that despite her romantic drama film Meri Pyaari Bindu not succeeding at the box office, it gets her love and praise even today.

Parineeti Chopra says Meri Pyaari Bindu didn’t do well as it was released alongside Baahubali

The actress was recently in an interview with Radio Nasha. During the conversation, she was asked which of her films, according to her, deserved more love. Sharing her two cents on it, the Kesari actress said, “Meri Pyaari Bindu released alongside Baahubali and hence did not get love then. But that’s the film that I get the most love for today. And that’s what matters. There are many films like this that don’t make the numbers at that time, but they always find you.”

Parineeti further added that every film gets its own life somehow. She said, “I feel, somewhere or the other, the audience will find it. I don’t think any film goes unnoticed, whether good or bad. There are some films that will not do well at the box office. But for years, people will watch it and it’ll become a cult film. On the other hand, there are films that do really well because they came at the right time, but were probably not the best piece of cinema.”

Parineeti Chopra on people asking her if she can speak English

Sometimes, movie actors are defined by the roles and films they do. This is also what happened with Pari. In the tête-à-tête, the actress recalled how people would ask her if she knew how to speak English after she did a small-town role in a project. She divulged, “It’s crazy. After I did some small-town role, people started coming up to me and saying ‘Oh, you speak English? You know how to speak English?’ I felt that was bizarre. How would you assume that I don’t speak English?”

As of now, Parineeti Chopra is preparing to get married to her fiancé, politician Raghav Chadha on September 24 in Rajasthan.

