I finally forgive you Irrfan: Sutapa Sikdar remembers late actor on her b’day; See PICS with sons Babil, Ayaan

Gone doesn’t mean forgotten. Irrfan Khan might not be here among us mortals today, but his fans, admirers, and family remember the legendary actor every day. Speaking of which, today, Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar took to her Instagram space and shared a heartfelt and emotional note as he remembered him on her birthday. Sutapa shared a slew of pictures from her birthday celebrations with sons Babil and Ayaan Khan, and wrote that she has finally forgiven Irrfan for forgetting Sikadar’s 28 out of 32 birthdays that they spent together.

Take a look: