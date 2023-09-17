'I forgot that...': Jaideep Ahlawat recalls his first shot with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, being 'star struck'

Jaideep Ahlawat is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jaane Jaan alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma, got a chance to work with Shah Rukh Khan in his 2017 hit film Raees. The actor who has made a significant impact with his acting in both content-driven and commercial films recalled his first shot with the superstar and revealed his “star struck” moment.

Raees, directed by Rahul Dholakia marked the first-ever collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in a film. During a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, the Jaane Jaan actor revealed that he did the film “only for Shah Rukh Khan” and recalled his “star struck” moment during the first shot. He said, “The call time for my first scene was 9.40 in the morning. I was sitting, when suddenly Khan sahab walked in and the whole atmosphere changed, and we greeted each other. It was all ok, I am trained for this (as an actor). I kept looking at him, not making it too obvious. Then we did the rehearsal, spoke our lines.”

He further added, “But when the actual take began, then King Khan became the actor King Khan. I just kept looking at him, thinking, ‘I have seen this face millions of times!’ and I became the audience, I forgot that I am an actor. I have been start struck only once in my life and it was with him”

The actor mentioned that he was greatly impressed by Shah Rukh Khan's performance, and this admiration initially made it challenging for him to concentrate on the scene. Shah Rukh noticed this and requested a five-minute break to help him feel more at ease. Eventually, the break lasted for 15 minutes, during which Jaideep became more comfortable and was able to perform the scene effortlessly with SRK. He said, “Now, I am running ten second late (in my reaction). So of course, Khan sahab figured, he is such a big man. He called for a quick five-minute break and tried explaining to me what all has happened so far in the story leading to that specific scene so that I could relate better. He knew that I had to first calm down, so that I can be normal. The five-minute break turned into 15-min and he just kept talking to me. Because of that conversation, I became comfortable in his presence and that scene was done in one take.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Jawan alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, directed by Atlee is currently running in the theatres. The film also stars Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo role. Jaideep Ahlwat on the other hand will be next seen in Jaane Jaan with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma. The film will stream on Netflix on 21 September, this year.

