'I fought with everybody...': Shahid Kapoor REVEALS why he went against makers to wear glasses in Jab We Met

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. Starting out as a background dancer, he made his acting debut in the early 2000s and eventually became an established name. One of the most iconic films of his career is the 2007 romantic comedy-drama Jab We Met, co-starring Kareena Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor fought to wear glasses in Jab We Met

In an interview with Film Companion, Shahid Kapoor opened up about how he fought to wear glasses in Jab We Met. In most of the scenes in the Imtiaz Ali directorial, Kapoor's character Aditya Kashyap is seen in glasses. But it wasn't an easy task as the actor recalls, “I fought with everybody. I was like, ‘I want to wear glasses for this,’ and everybody’s like, ‘Are you mad?’ Hero glasses thodi pehenta hai? Tu gaana kaise gayega?” (Hero does not wear glasses, how will you sing?)"

Kapoor then explained to everyone that his character was suicidal and wanted to jump out of a train. He also informed everyone that he would remove the glasses when he had to sing and dance. “Are you mad? This is a love story,” Kapoor adds this was the response he got.

Jab We Met is directed by Imtiaz Ali and stars Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. Upon release, it turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. Its storyline, performances and soundtrack received immense praise.

Shahid Kapoor also talked about doing Haider for free

In the same conversation, Kapoor revealed why he did Vishal Bhardwaj's 2014 drama film Haider for free. He said, "They couldn’t afford me. They said if they had to pay me, then the budget of the film wouldn’t get sanctioned because it was a very experimental subject. They really didn’t know if it would land at all but it was a very compelling kind of product to make and so I said, ‘Yeah, I will do it for free." Kapoor said that it was the only time he did a film for free as he can't make it a habit because "Ghar bhi chalana hai (I have to take care of my household as well)."

Workwise, he will be next seen alongside Kriti Sanon in a yet-to-be-titled romantic drama film and an action film with Rosshan Andrrews.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor to commence shooting for Rosshan Andrrews’ thriller in October