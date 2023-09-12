'I got so jealous of Sahib's proximity...': Saira Banu recalls when she saw Dilip Kumar's Madhumati poster

Saira Banu is a veteran actress in Bollywood. She started her career with the 1961 film Junglee and later appeared in several successful films throughout the 1960s and 70s. She tied the knot with the legendary Dilip Kumar in 1966. Lately, the Padosan actress is active on social media where she keeps sharing her thoughts and unseen pictures of Kumar.

Saira Banu writes about Madhumati poster

Recently, Banu took to Instagram to share a long post talking about looking at the poster of Madhumati for the first time. Recalling the year 1958, Banu said that she was living in London at that time and she would possess poster cutouts of Dilip Kumar, Elvis Presley, James Dean and Rock Hudson. At that time, she received a magazine from one of her relatives. She said, "In one such magazine, there was this photo of "MADHUMATI" which was considered bold at that time where Sahib was romantically resting his face on Vyjayantimala's forehead. It was a beautiful photo and in my childishness, I got so jealous of Sahib's proximity to her face that I took a pair of scissors and deftly started to snip away that portion of the photograph." She stated that she laughs whenever she recalls that incident. Banu revealed that later on, she met and had an association with Vyjayantimala like a family. Madhumati was directed by Bimal Roy and was released in 1958.

Check out her post:

Saira Banu recalls meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time

On September 10, Banu penned a note, recalling seeing Shah Rukh Khan for the first time. She wrote, “The first time I saw Shahrukh was when many stars had met for a function...I immediately remarked that he seemed shy and reticent to come forward....and I noticed that he looked so much like my Shahenshah Dilip Sahib....I said if my son had been there He would have been just like him." Banu made her Instagram debut in July this year and since then, she frequently posts anecdotes about her and Dilip Kumar's life.

ALSO READ: Saira Banu recalls first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan; shares anecdote about Dilip Kumar's Mughal-e-Azam poster