I had all the support I needed: Rajpal Yadav on receiving help from Bollywood during the financial crisis

Rajpal Yadav opens up about the financial crisis and recently adding his father’s name as his middle name.

Rajpal Yadav has been one of the finest comic actors in Hindi cinema for nearly two decades. He will be seen in ‘Hungama 2’ along with Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jaffrey. The Priyadarshan directorial is a sequel to the 2003 comedy hit. During the promotional spree of the film, Rajpal Yadav recently interacted with RJ Siddharth Kanan and spoke candidly about Bollywood’s behavior towards him during his financial crisis. In 2018, Rajpal Yadav was jailed for three months after failing to repay a loan of Rs 5 crore. Rajpal mentioned that he received a lot of support from his peers in the film industry.

Rajpal Yadav spoke about the period of financial difficulty and said, “I feel everyone should keep their doors open for others... How would I be here if people didn't help me out? The whole world was with me, I had my beliefs to keep me going, I knew that I had all the support I needed." Recalling his days of being new in Mumbai. He said, “When you land up in Mumbai, an unfamiliar new city, where you share an auto with others to get to Borivali... Then, when you don't have money for an auto, you walk to Juhu, Lokhandwala, Adarsh Nagar, Goregaon, sometimes even Bandra, carrying your photo with you, looking for some success, then what are you talking about? If life seems tough, the mission is easy.”

Rajpal spoke to ETimes about adding his father’s name as his middle name recently. He said, “There is no specific reason. My father’s name has always been in my passport; it is just that now it will be seen on screen. Also, it only happened after Apoorva Vyas offered me a web series and a new film so I thought before Covid I was just Rajpal Yadav, and now that the whole world has turned into a small village let me use my full name.”

