'I had kind of stagnated as an actor': Sushmita Sen reveals what made her say 'yes' to Ram Madhvani's Aarya

Sushmita Sen showcased her more fierce and determined sight in the recently released Aarya 3. Ram Madhvani's directorial received a lot of praise and appreciation from fans as well as critics. In a recent interview, Sushmita opened up on how she met the director of Aarya and finally said yes to the project after a great realization. She also shared her working experience in Aarya and how she has been scared of theaters for her whole life.

Sushmita Sen opens up on how Ram Madhvani made her say yes to Aarya

In an interview with IANS, Sushmita Sen recalled the time felt stagnated as an actor when she met director Ram Madhvani. She said, "I had kind of stagnated as an actor. I was not learning anything, and I wanted to learn. I did not want to do the old stuff again, almost like running a factory of what is almost a creative endeavor. Then I met Ram, and he showed me Aarya." The former Miss Universe added that in just five minutes she said yes to the project and thought "I have to pull this off."

Sushmita Sen says she has been scared of theaters

The actress continued that Madhvani came to her and said that she needed to unlearn and relearn. "I was like, 'This is what I've been wanting. There's a lot I have to unlearn because I'm a 90s kid and a 90s actor.," added Sen. The Aarya 3 star mentioned that the process was made friendly and warm and she felt good as a newcomer with a completely different approach adding she was “scared of theatre" her whole life.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sen said that her real-life experiences inspired her for her role of Aarya Sareen. She added, "No matter how imperfect you are in most of the jobs in your life, the people who love you and whom you call your own are somehow the only ones who lift you up and say that you are still good at it, even if you are not. But when they decide to tell you that you are bad at it, your world comes shattering down."

Meanwhile, Aarya 3 started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3, 2023.

