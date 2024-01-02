'I had tears in my eyes': Karan Johar calls Animal 'best film of the year', watched Ranbir Kapoor starrer twice

Sandeep Reddy Vanga came up with Animal last month and broke many box office records. Cinephiles showered love on Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, and others. In an interview, filmmaker Karan Johar also admitted that the action-thriller is the best movie of the year.

Karan Johar hails Animal as the best film of the year

When Animal was released on December 1, 2023, it opened to houseful theatres with people lining up outside movie halls to book a seat for themselves. Not just movie lovers, even Karan Johar thinks that the movie deserves the success it has achieved. While talking to Galatta Plus, the filmmaker said that when he expressed his love for Animal, people came up to him and said, ‘You made Rocky aur Rani, that’s the vaccination for a film like Animal. It’s the opposite extreme’.

Responding to them, KJo said, “I can’t disagree with you more because I think Animal to me is my best film of the year. It took me a while to reach this statement and a lot of courage because when you’re around people, you fear judgment,” he said, adding that he also liked Kabir Singh. Even at that time, he didn’t express his love for the movie without worrying what others would think about him.

Reasoning why he is impressed by the film, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director divulged in the interview, “I’m just going to say it that I loved Animal for its front footed absolutely conviction-based narrative, storytelling, breaking grammar, breaking myths, breaking everything that you conform to in mainstream cinema. Suddenly, you have an interval block where the hero is getting bashed up, and people are singing a song. I’m like, ‘Where have you seen a sequence like this? It’s genius.’”

Karan Johar lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Animal

During the same chat, Karan said that at the climax, when Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol locked horns with each other, he became teary-eyed. “The end when the two men are going for each other, and they play that song, I had tears in my eyes and there was only blood. So, I was like something is wrong with me, something is wrong with him (Sandeep Reddy Vanga), but something put together is very right about the film,” he said, adding that it’s not the work of an average thinking mind. “This is the mind of somebody who is so distinct and so individualistic that I was so blown away,” he added.

Calling the success of the movie ‘game changing’, Johar said, “I saw the film twice. First, to see it as an audience, and second, to study it. I think the success of Animal and the acceptance and the film itself is game-changing.”

Sharing why he thinks this way, the filmmaker opined that it’s going to bring in a tone and syntax that doesn’t exist. “What I love about Sandeep in Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy is that he has a popular song, he plays it and stops it whenever he wants to. He is telling his story with conviction, and that’s I believe I also want to have which I had while making Rocky aur Rani,” he concluded.

