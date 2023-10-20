'I had tears': R Balki reveals Rajesh Khanna flew for last ad in air ambulance and still wanted to rehearse

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Late legendary actor Rajesh Khanna is one of the most charming and rare talents we’ve ever had in the industry. Fondly remembered as the first superstar of Bollywood, he enjoyed a mammoth amount of stardom that only a few stars could boast of. While he was a part of various remarkable films, several anecdotes from his life leave fans emotional.

The late actor was last seen in a brand shoot which was shot by Ghoomer director R. Balki. In a recent interview, the director recalled how the late actor shot that ad in his last days and flew, especially in an air ambulance to the set just to shoot that ad.

R. Balki recalls working with legendary Rajesh Khanna for an ad shoot

R. Balki, in a recent chat with Radio Nasha, talked about working with the greatest superstar of Bollywood, Rajesh Khanna. In the interview, he recalled how the brand had initially questioned his choice of casting Khanna for the ad. However, the director stated that he couldn’t think of anybody who had as many fans as he did, and nobody lost as many fans as he did.

Revisiting his first meeting with Rajesh Khanna at his bungalow Aashirvaad, R. Balki elucidated that the ad was basically a dig on Kaka’s superstardom. In response to this, according to the director, the actor said, “Balki, you think I would have been such a big superstar if I didn’t have a sense of humor.”

When Rajesh Khanna had to be hospitalized three days before the shoot

Nevertheless, just three days before the shoot, the actor had to be hospitalized. Following this, R. Balki suggested that the shoot should be postponed. However, the director revealed the actor telling him, “Balki, I am coming.” He further recalled that in three days, “he made sure that he had an air ambulance.”

Recalling the shoot in Bangalore, he stated, “He went to the room. He said, ‘Balki, I want to rehearse.’ I went to his room. There was a guy holding the drip bottle, there was another guy holding the stand. He was trying to dance in the room. I had tears in my eyes. He said, ‘Tomorrow morning, I am on’.”

On the day of the shoot...

Furthermore, he re-visited the shoot day memory and shared that there were people to assist him, however, when the time came to face the camera, he ripped off his drips and said, ‘Come on, action.’ “Sorry, I would like one more take but can’t do it.”

Balki further added, “I don’t think he saw the ad when it was done finally because he passed away very soon after that. I didn’t know he was so close to going away on that particular day, but he made sure that he came and enjoyed himself. This was a truly truly touching experience.”

Rajesh Khanna left for his heavenly abode, leaving fans heartbroken, at the age of 69 on July 18, 2012.

