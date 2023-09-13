‘I had to request...’: Jawan actor Aaliyah Qureishi says she couldn’t get tickets for her own film

Despite being released on September 7, Atlee Kumar’s Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, and Sanya Malhotra, among many others is going strong at the box office. The movie is expected to break all records and emerge as the superhit film of the year. Actress and musician Aaliyah Qureishi was also seen sharing screen time with these A-listers. However, she also faced some challenges while booking tickets for her own movie. The actress also expressed her admiration for her co-star Vijay Sethupathi.

Aaliyah Qureishi is in awe of Vijay Sethupathi

Aaliyah shared screen time with Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi in the film. The time they spent together while shooting was enough for her to become his die-hard fan. Talking about him, she said, “I love Vijay, sir. I will fight to death anyone who says anything even slightly bad about him.”

She further added that when you speak to him, you won’t feel like you are talking to a star. “He is just nice, calm, and on his own. He doesn’t have anything flashy,” she said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama.

Aaliyah Qureishi also revealed that the acclaimed actor would also sometimes have an acting coach on sets with him. “Sometimes, he would have an acting coach with him on the set, just to bounce ideas off on how to do a scene slightly different or to find if there’s any inflexion he could change. So, he’s always trying to improve his craft even though he’s at the top.”

In the interview, Aaliyah also divulged that Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi have great chemistry. “While Shah Rukh sir is all about charisma and style, Vijay is more about improvisation where he would just say something funny out of the blue.”

Aaliyah Qureishi couldn’t get tickets for Jawan initially

Social media sensation Aaliyah was an eminent part of the female team led by SRK’s character Azaad in Jawan. She played the role of Janhvi in the action-thriller. Talking about facing issues in getting tickets to her own movie, the actress said, “Then I had to request the production team to provide me with 10 tickets so that I could take my family and friends too.”

