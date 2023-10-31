'I had to stop him with my hand': Bobby Deol opens up on how he filmed with Siberian tiger for Barsaat

Bobby Deol is one of the most talented and loved actors in the film industry. He debuted in the lights-camera-action world in 1995 with Barsaat. The actor then carved a niche with films like Soldier, Badal, Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana, and many more. Now, in a recent interview, Bobby shared the story of how he filmed with a Siberian tiger for Barsaat and how dangerous it was.

Bobby Deol had to stop tiger with his hand during Barsaat shoot

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Bobby Deol recalled the shooting with a Siberian tiger for his debut film Barsaat. Talking about how he shot for the sequence, the actor shared that the handlers would place a piece of meat near his neck so that the tiger would lunge at him with its ferocious teeth inches away from him.

The team of Barsaat went to Italy for the shoot. Bobby said, “We shot it in Italy. We learnt there was someone who had trained Siberian tigers. He had a small zoo of his own. I did the fight with the tiger there."

Bobby Deol said that they clipped the tiger's toenails but his face was not stitched so the sequence was quite dangerous to shoot. He added, "I had to stop him with my hand. His paws were so heavy that when he would get tired, he would place his paws on me and I would get pushed down."

Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol will appear in Koffee With Karan 8 second episode

On the other hand, Bobby will be gracing the second episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 with his brother and actor Sunny Deol. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the sibling duo doing magic with their stories on the couch.

Now, Pinkvilla exclusively got an insight into the details of their conversation. It has been revealed that the friendship between Sunny Deol and Salman Khan will be talked about in the show while Bobby opens up on receiving the call for the film Race 3.

During the show, Bobby shared, "Salman told me, 'Dekh jab mera career thik nahi chal raha tha, main tere bhai ke peeth pad chad gaya tha, main aage badha, main Sanjay Dutt ke peeth par chad gaya, main aage badha' (Salman told me, 'Look, when my career wasn't going well, I climbed on your brother's back, I moved forward, I climbed on Sanjay Dutt's back, I moved forward)."

Meanwhile, the new episode of Koffee with Karan 8 will premiere on November 2 on Disney+ Hotstar.

