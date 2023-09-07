'I had to work in...': Scam 2003 actor Gagan Dev Riar recalls his struggling days

Following the tremendous success of Scam 1992, a thriller series led by Pratik Gandhi, Hansal Mehta has returned with a second part. The highly anticipated web series, titled Scam 2003 - The Telgi Story, was released on September 1, 2003, on Sony LIV. Gagan Dev Riar plays the main role of Abdul Karim Telgi in the Sony LIV series. On the day the show was released, there was a big screening event in Mumbai. Recently, the actor has opened up on his struggling days and shared how he did odd jobs for the sake of survival.

Gagan Dev Riar opens up on his struggling days

Gagan Dev Riar is currently basking in the success of his recent series, Scam 2003. The actor impressed everyone with his performance as Abdul Karim Telgi in Hansal Mehta’s series. During a recent interview with Times Now, Gagan Dev opened up on his struggling days and shared that he used to do odd jobs in order to support his family. Recalling how far he has come from being a theatre artist to playing a lead role in a popular series by Hansal Mehta, the actor said, “I think the difficult part was early 2000 when I did not have enough money to do theatre and I started doing odd jobs to support my family. I started writing for Balaji Telefilms, I started writing songs for serials, I had to work in McDonald's sometimes, I had to go to marketing sometimes, just to be able to survive, but I never ceased to do theatre.”

He further added, “Whenever I used to get a show, the feeling at the end of the show hearing those claps, and feeling like I had done a good job as an actor, kept me motivated to come back to the theatre and never stop doing what I love, and that is acting. I am glad I did not give up, and thankful to God that I am getting love for it.”

Gagan Dev Riar on working with Hansal Mehta in Scam 2003

Speaking about working with Hansal Mehta in Scam 2003, Gagan said, “I hope things work out for me, I mean not every day you get a chance to be a part of a biopic and play a character that is a real-life person. I got a call after he watched my previous work in Sonchiriya, etc., and I think when he got the script, he wanted me to be a part of it. He asked Mukesh Chhabra to ask me to give the audition and when I was leaving, it happened so quickly that I was coming out and he was entering his office and he pulled his car aside and gave me a thumbs up, meaning I had gotten it. Within half an hour, I got a call from Hansal sir and he told me that you had gotten it, and I was on the road, I took my time to digest this information. It was very surreal, and the nervousness was only when I was going to meet Hansal sir for the first time, but he is a sweetheart.”

Scam 2003 is a web series directed by Hansal Mehta, featuring Gagan Dev in the lead role as Abdul Karim Telgi, the mastermind behind the Rs 30,000 crore stamp paper scam. The actor's portrayal has been receiving acclaim from the viewers.

