'I had two examples...': Masaba Gupta recalls growing up to celebrity parents Neena Gupta, Vivian Richards

Masaba Gupta is one of the most loved celebrities in B-town. The fashion designer and actress is the daughter of celebrity parents Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards. In a recent chat, Masaba opened up about her feelings about growing up as a child to celebrity parents and how people believed she did not need to make money.

Masaba Gupta recalls growing up to celebrity parents Neena Gupta, Vivian Richards

In a chat with Twinkle Khanna, Masaba Gupta recalled growing up to celebrity parents Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards. Masaba's parents never married. The former cricketer continued living abroad during her childhood but kept himself in constant contact with his daughter as she grew up.

The fashion designer and actress said, "I was very grateful that I had what I had. Everyone tells me, ‘Oh you’ve become successful because of your mum and your dad’. Someone once apparently told a friend once that, ‘What does she have to do. Her dad left her hundreds of crores’. I said no, there’s no hundreds of crores. They are being built, but I am building that myself.”

She further added, “But I never felt that it was a negative. I thought it was a positive, because I had such a great benchmark. I had two examples in my house on how great you can be and I always saw it like that.”

Recalling how her father Vivian Richards wanted her to become a tennis star, Masaba Masaba star said, "I think it was his dream to have me become a tennis star. And I was playing, I think I was number three in Maharashtra. That much I did with my anger issues. I did that much but no more than that."

ALSO READ: Masaba Gupta shares mother Neena's reaction after her first marriage ended; says 'She was like isne toh...'