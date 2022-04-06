I've always loved Ranbir Kapoor, he's my biggest crush: When Alia Bhatt fangirled over her soon-to-be husband

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been all over the news these days. After all, the lovebirds are set to tie the knot next week and the preparations are going on in full swing for the same. To note, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Ranbir and Alia’s wedding festivities will take place between April 13 to April 17 in Mumbai. And while fans are looking forwards to Ranbir-Alia’s D-Day, several throwback pics and videos of the couple have been going viral on social media ahead of their wedding.

Amid this, we have got our hands on a throwback video wherein Alia had confessed to having a crush on Ranbir. This happened when the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress was promoting her debut movie Student of The Year. In the video, Alia said, “I have always loved Ranbir and I love him even more after Barfi. So, he’s my biggest crush and he’ll always remain my biggest crush”. For the uninitiated, Ranbir and Alia will be tying the knot after dating each other for a couple of years now.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s video:

To note, speculations about Ranbir and Alia’s wedding have been going on for a while now. However, the couple has been keeping tight-lipped about their wedding festivities. According to media reports, Ranbir and Alia’s wedding will be a starry affair and will be attended by celebs like Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan etc. It is also reported that the couple will be hosting a grand wedding reception by the end of April.

