'I have been manifesting this for...': Ayushmann Khurrana expresses desire to play Kishore Kumar in his biopic

Ayushmann Khurrana is regarded as a beloved actor in Bollywood. Known for his natural acting skills and remarkable voice, he consistently captures the affection of his fans and followers. His latest film, Dream Girl 2, has just hit the screens, and its distinct storyline is earning applause from both viewers as well as critics. The actor who is currently basking in the success of the film, recently expressed his desire to depict the life of the singer Kishore Kumar in his biopic film.

Ayushmann Khurrana has carved out a unique place for himself in the film industry by selecting distinctive films and playing diverse roles. Nonetheless, he has appeared in only one biopic film, Hawaizaade. Recently, during an interaction with India Today, the Meri Pyaari Bindu actor expressed his desire to portray the role of the legendary singer Kishore Kumar in his biopic film if at all it is made.

Mentioning his dream role, the actor said, “I would love to do a grey shade or a biopic on a musician or a cricketer." He continued, "Very few people know that I used to play cricket during my school and high school days. That would be exciting.”

While speaking about a particular musician’s biopic he would love to be a part of, the actor further added, “I would love to do a biopic on Kishore Kumar. I am a huge fan of his. He was quirky, he was crazy, supremely talented, full of life. It will be very exciting for me to do that. I have been manifesting this for three years. So, let’s see if that happens.”

Ayushmann Khurrana breaks his silence on doing cricketer Sourav Ganguly's biopic

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ayushmann Khurrana discussed various subjects, including the box office performance of OMG 2, Gadar 2, and Dream Girl 2. He also addressed the rumors about him starring in the biopic of former cricketer Sourav Ganguly, affectionately called Dada.

When Ayushmann was questioned whether the rumors regarding him doing Sourav Ganguly's biopic were true, the actor responded with a gentle smile and stated, “I'm not saying anything right now. We have to make an official announcement whenever and whatever that happens.” WATCH THE INTERVIEW HERE:

Meanwhile, speaking of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2, the sequel to the 2019 hit, Dream Girl also starred Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani among several others.

