'I have friends...': Vidya Balan reacts to women dependent on husbands over financial decisions

Vidya Balan is a highly talented and renowned actress in the film industry. She has established herself as a unique and versatile actor with a powerful presence on screen. Throughout her career, the actress has delivered many hit films and seamlessly transformed into various characters. Recently, Vidya Balan discussed how societal and psychological factors can hold women back from feeling empowered, and how addressing these issues can lead to a fairer and more equal society.

Vidya Balan talks about women who still “hand over cheques” to their husbands even after having a successful career

During a recent interview with lifestyle, coach Luke Coutinho, Vidya Balan talks about women who still hand over their cheques to their husbands even after having a “flourishing career.” She said, “There are so many working women, who have flourishing careers, who are earning really well, they’ll say, ‘I hand over the cheque to my husband’. Because money has to be controlled by the man. Why does money have to be controlled by the man? Because money is power, and you don’t want the man to feel threatened in any way.”

The actress further added, “I have friends who’re like, ‘We have joint accounts, I don’t know anything about money’. Arey, why don’t you know anything about money? You’re doing so well, you’re earning so well, why will you not know how much you have in the bank? Why will you not know how much you’re investing, and where you’re investing? Why are financial calls, not your calls? You don’t want to take that responsibility because you’ve been taught that the man controls everything and that’s how it should be.”

Vidya also mentioned that it’s alright to avoid aging and undergo procedures on their bodies and faces to maintain their appearance and also praised her husband, film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur who “thinks the best” of her. She said, “If you age, the man will go looking somewhere else,” she said, adding that women who do it for themselves can, but they shouldn’t undergo such procedures to placate others. “I feel so fortunate to be with someone who thinks the best of me every day.”

Work front

Vidya Balan was last seen in the suspense-thriller film directed by Anu Menon, Neeyat. In the film, Vidya played the role of a detective named Mira Rao. The film also marked her return to the big screen after 4 years since Mission Mangal. The film was released in theatres on July 7 and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

