'I have had a big actor tell me that...': Anurag Kashyap spills the tea on why he hates working with big stars

Anurag Kashyap is one of the most maverick filmmakers in Bollywood. Throughout his career, he has given a chance to newcomers and championed independent voices alike. But one thing that has been consistent in his career trajectory. That happens to be his reluctance to work with big stars. It's a known fact that Kashyap famously works mostly with newcomers and relatively new faces in his films. Let's delve more into the reasons that the feted film director recently divulged in an interview.

Anurag Kashyap reveals why he doesn't go after stars

In a conversation with Film Companion, Kashyap was asked why he doesn't work with stars at a time when every actor wants to work with him. He said, "There are two sides to it. Everybody wants to work with me but everybody wants to do a Dev.D with me. Everybody wants to do another Gangs of Wasseypur with me or another Manmarziyaan with me. What they think is the film that they want me to do with them. But nobody wants to do something new that I want to do with them." Kashyap explained that he does not want to repeat himself and wants actors to come up without conditions.

He added, "I have had stars walk up to me and say 'Sir mere saath Dev.D jaisa kuch banao na. (Sir, make something like a Dev.D with me) I have had a big actor tell me that, 'Sir anything like Manmarziyaan let's do it." The filmmaker then said that things might change for him if he delivers a blockbuster because, after that, no one will expect the same from him. Later in the conversation, Kashyap expressed his desire to work with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kamal Haasan, and Vijay Sethupathi.

In 2015, Kashyap directed the big-budget period crime drama Bombay Velvet with Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar. Upon release, the film met with mostly negative critical response and turned out to be a box-office dud. Since then, Kashyap has refrained from working with big actors or making big-budget films.

Anurag Kashyap's work front

Kashyap will be acting alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the upcoming crime thriller Haddi. The film is slated to release on OTT on September 7, clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. His directorial venture Kennedy was premiered at this year's Cannes Film Festival. The film stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in the lead. Apart from these, Kashyap is also presenting Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval's film Goldfish.

