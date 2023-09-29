‘I have no regrets’: Jimmy Shergill says he might have done ‘run of the mill stuff’ as he can’t sit at home

We know actor and producer Jimmy Shergill as one of the students at Gurukul in the musical romantic drama film Mohabbatein also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aishwarya Rai. Despite making his acting debut with Maachis in 1996, his breakthrough came with movies like Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., A Wednesday!, Tanu Weds Manu, Special 26, and many more. Apart from Bollywood, he’s also a well-known actor in the Punjabi film industry and has several hits to his credit. Recently, the actor was in an interview where he spoke about doing more supporting roles than leads and being patient with work.

Jimmy Shergill says he might have done ‘run of the mill stuff’

In an interview with journalist Pooja Talwar the actor spoke about his career and being patient when things don’t go as planned. Jimmy Shergill said that it’s best to go with the flow.

“One has to be patient and carry on doing things the way you’ve been doing it and try. Sometimes people get vindictive and frustrated. I’ve tried not to do that. I’ve just kept it to myself and just got going, gone with the flow. Because (if you don’t), then you’re messing with your head. So, it is best to go with the flow, jo jab aanaa hai aayega (right things happen at the right time).”

The Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 actor further said that apart from some interesting work, he might have also done a few ‘run of the mill stuff’.

“When the year ends and you look behind, you realize that there have been some things that have been run-of-the-mill stuff. (But) it’s because I love working, I can’t sit at home. But then you (also) look back and realize that there are these 2-3 things that I have done that are very interesting and I have no regrets because I did something new and I learned a lot.”

Jimmy Shergill’s work front

Earlier this year, Jimmy Shergill was seen in the Hindi film Operation Mayfair and later in the gangster movie Aazam. Jimmy will next be seen in Netflix’s Choona.

