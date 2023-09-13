'I have no say...': Anees Bazmee reacts to Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor's absence in Welcome To The Jungle

The film, Welcome, helmed by Anees Bazmee, is considered one of the most famous comedies in Indian cinema. It introduced two beloved characters, Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai, played excellently by Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor. These characters appeared in both Welcome in the year 2007 and its sequel, Welcome Back, in the year 2015. Welcome 3 which is titled, Welcome To The Jungle, was officially announced on September 9, this year, and since then, it has been a hot topic of discussion. Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, this star-studded film is scheduled to be released in December 2024. While fans were taken aback when they noticed that their beloved characters, Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai, were not included in the movie's cast, Anees Bazmee breaks his silence on the same.

Anees Bazmee reveals he “can’t imagine the film” with Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor

During an interaction with India Today, the director of Welcome and Welcome Back, Anees Bazmee opened up about his reaction to Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor not being a part of Welcome To The Jungle. He said, “I myself am not a part of it. Yes, I heard what Nana Patekar ji said. Well, now I have no say in its casting. If the makers have taken any decision, it must have been taken after careful consideration.”

He added, “I would just like to say that if I was directing this film, it would not have been possible for me to make this film without Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor. Both the characters have been iconic. Even today, some videos related to him are seen on social media. Both of them have been important characters. I can't imagine this film without them.”

Speaking about the new cast, the filmmaker further added, “Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi have been my good friends. It will also be interesting for him to join this franchise. It's a completely creative call, how they make it is up to them.”

When asked the reason behind not directing the film, Anees Bazmee mentioned, “The rights of the film are with the producer. He is also close to me. If he has entrusted this responsibility to anyone else, then I have faith in his vision.”

Nana Patekar breaks his silence on not being a part of Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle

On September 12, at a trailer launch event, Nana Patekar shared his reaction on not playing his iconic character, Uday Shetty in the upcoming sequel Welcome To The Jungle starring Akshay Kumar in the lead along with a star-studded cast. The actor said, “Maybe I have become too old and jaded and that’s why they didn’t cast me for Welcome 3. Maybe, the makers of The Vaccine War don’t feel the same about me and that’s why they have roped me in. It’s that simple.”

About Welcome To The Jungle

Welcome To The Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan, written by Farhad Samji, and jointly produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A. Nadiadwallah. The star-studded cast of the film includes Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Vrihi Kodvara amongst others.

