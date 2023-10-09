‘I have not had anything to do…’: Akshay Kumar reacts to trolling for ad; dismisses association with brand

A recent television advertisement featuring Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn, showcased during the Cricket World Cup, has become a topic of attention on social media. Netizens, in particular, have directed their focus towards Akshay, accusing him of starring in the ad despite publicly declaring his dissociation. However, our sources have uncovered different information, and Akshay has responded to the ongoing trolling on social media.

Akshay Kumar responds to trolling for featuring in an ad after declaring dissociation with brand

According to our sources, Akshay Kumar is no longer associated with the brand in question and has upheld his promise to donate the entire remuneration to a charitable cause. However, he is contractually bound by the brand and hence they have all the right to air the advertisement till the time the contract is relevant.

Addressing the reports and queries surrounding his involvement, Akshay Kumar took to X (Twitter) to clarify the situation. He tweeted, “‘Returns’ as ambassador? These ads were shot on 13th October, 2021. I have not had anything to do with the brand ever since I publicly announced the discontinuation of the endorsement. They can legally run the already shot ads till the end of next month.”

In the coming months, as the contract reaches its expiration, Akshay Kumar will cease his association with the brand, staying true to his decision not to further promote it.

When Akshay Kumar publicly announced his dissociation from the brand

In April 2022, Akshay Kumar made a public declaration on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “I am sorry. I would like to apologize to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices.”

Regarding his cinematic ventures, Akshay’s movie Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue was recently released in theaters.

