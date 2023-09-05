‘I have seen her struggle’: When ex-BF Vikram Bhatt spoke about his relationship with Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel rose to fame with her debut Bollywood film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000. Soon after came Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, Humraaz, and some more hit films that made her a well-known actress. But she started experiencing a rough patch in her career after she became controversy’s favorite child.

In an earlier interview with ETimes, the actress accepted that talking openly about her relationship with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt negatively impacted her career.

Vikram Bhatt had spoken about his relationship with Ameesha Patel after parting ways

In an old interview, the Raaz director opened up about his relationship with actress Ameesha Patel and said that both of them saw bad times when they were together. Talking about watching Ameesha struggle, Bhatt said, “Ameesha and I saw bad times together. But when the good times came, unfortunately, we were not together. I was having my string of flops and she was also struggling. And as luck would have it, we broke off just before my film '1920' was released. Thereafter I had all hits like 'Shaapit' and 'Haunted'. I have seen her struggle.”

Vikram Bhatt said it was painful to see Ameesha Patel struggle

Vikram further said that it was painful for him to see the acclaimed actress losing her ground. “The girl who came with 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai', 'Gadar' and 'Hum Raaz', she arrived at the top. But then she saw other girls taking her over. I also saw other directors coming and overtaking me. So, we both went through difficult times. And so, I understand the pain of an actress who is losing her ground.”

Ameesha was hopeful to get back on track with the 2008 movie Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic. However, things didn’t go as she hoped for. Talking about it, Bhatt said, "I have seen her being so excited about 'Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic'. Ameesha had pinned all her hopes on the film. The film did not do well. I have seen her pain."

Ameesha Patel’s work front

Currently, Ameesha Patel is basking in the success of her film Gadar 2. The Anil Sharma directorial recently touched the INR 500 crore mark at the domestic box office. She will be next seen making a special appearance in Mystery of the Tattoo.

