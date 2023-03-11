'I have to move on': Anupam Kher bids an emotional farewell to Satish Kaushik in a heartfelt video; WATCH

Veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66. He was in Delhi when he suffered a heart attack. The news of his untimely demise was shared by his close friend and veteran actor Anupam Kher. He revealed that Satish felt uneasy at night and he asked his driver to take him to the hospital. While he was on the way, he suffered a heart attack. His sudden demise has left everyone shocked and saddened. His fans, friends and colleagues have been mourning his loss. Recently, his close friend Anupam shared an emotional video on his social media handle where he choked up while sharing his feelings.

Anupam Kher shares an emotional video after Satish Kaushik’s demise

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher shared an emotional farewell video just a day after the cremation of his close friend Satish Kaushik. The former choked up while talking about their memories and said that by sharing his thoughts he might feel a little light. Anupam was quoted saying ‘The reason I am talking to you guys because I need to get rid of the sense of loss of my friend Satish Kaushik. And it's killing me because a 45 years old friendship is very deep. It becomes a habit which you never want to lose it. Ever since he has gone, I have been thinking where I would eat. I thought I should call Satish and I was about to pick up my phone and dial him. It's tough because 45 years is quite a bit of time to be with somebody.’

He continued, ‘We saw our dreams together. We started off our journey together from the National School of Drama in the month of July 1975. We used to sit together, eat together. We both came to Mumbai one after another. We worked hard and reached where we are today. We tasted success, we used to get jealous and fight with each other. But we used to always call each other everyday at around 8-8.30 in the morning.’ ‘I was not able to concentrate on my things. I don't know what to do but I have to move on. I lost my father and I moved on. We do have to move on when somebody goes away. This is what life teaches us and we have to learn also. So I thought of sharing my feelings with you guys so that I can feel better,’ said Anupam.

Check out the video here

Satish Kaushik’s last rites

Meanwhile, Satish Kaushik's last rites were performed in Mumbai. Several celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Shehnaaz Gill, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Pankaj Tripathi, Satish Shah, Ishaan Khatter and more were seen attending the funeral. Satish Kaushik was last seen attending Javed Akhtar's Holi party in the city. He even shared happy pictures from the party with Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal and other celebs.

